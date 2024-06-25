Wimmera police seek witnesses for Western Highway collision incident

Wimmera police are seeking help from the community following a incident on the Western Highway earlier this month.
A Victoria police spokesperson said officers are seeking any witness in relation to a collision occurring at about 1am on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
"[An] unknown vehicle, believed to be a heavy vehicle with no rear trailer lights, was travelling south-east on Western Highway, Pimpinio between kilometre post 306 to 305," the spokesperson said.
"[It] veered into oncoming north-west bound lane, colliding with the driver's side mirror of a Firefly bus.
"The heavy vehicle did not stop to render assistance or provide driver details."
Any vehicle or driver details available please call Horsham Police Station on 5382 9200 and quote incident number T20240014817 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Meanwhile, Stawell Police are investigating a robbery that occurred near a local church this week.
It is believed the offenders approached the victim on Patrick Lane at about 11.30am and stole the victim's handbag and mobile phone.
The victim did not sustain injuries.
The first offender is described as male, about 25-30 years old, short, and was wearing dark glasses, a beanie, has blond hair, and was wearing jeans.
The second offender is described as male, approximately 18-20 years old, wearing a black hoodie and jeans, and having a Maori accent.
The offenders were last seen running towards Main Street in Stawell.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1899 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au and quote 25371873.
