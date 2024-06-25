Bibby shines as Miners women set sights on finals, Dunmore goes off for 35

THE charge towards the finals is on for the Ballarat Miners women who made two-from-two at the weekend with hard-fought wins over both Nunawading and Ringwood.
A triple-double from Mehryn Kraker, the first from any Miners player this season, led the team to an impressive 89-78 win on the road at 'The Rings' on Sunday.
Kraker's games, along with 27 points from Chloe Bibby and 22 from Jaz Shelley allowed helped give the Miners an early break.
Ringwood fought back strongly in the last quarter, reducing a 16-point margin back to five with just four minutes remaining, but 10 last quarter points from Bibby gave the Miners the edge to record an important win and keep their finals hopes alive.
The Miners move their season to 9-8 and although percentage has them in 11th position, they are now very much in the race for a top-eight position, only percentage away.
Shelley's inclusion has been a huge get for the Miners, her 22 points on Sunday the best return from the four games.
She has been the lucky charm with four wins from as many games with her in the team.
The Miners men once again spit their weekend, going 1-1, inexplicably falling apart in the last quarter against Nunawading on Saturday night, before being led by a young gun who played his best ever game with the club on Sunday.
Zac Dunmore produced one of the best games seen in recent memory on Sunday, hitting 35 points in the 108-99 victory, keeping his side entrenched inside the top four.
Dunmore had a day to remember and if there were any NBL scouts watching, they couldn't help be impressed by what they saw.
The young gun hit 55 per cent from the field and in fact, his three point shooting was even better than his inside game, hitting of seven of 12 from outside the circle.
The Miners will be looking to pick up their home form in the run to the line, wins in the last two games at home should all be secure a top four position.
SATURDAY
Ballarat Miners Women 78 (A Bunton 24, M Kraker 14, A Wehrung 14) d Nunawading Spectres 72 (R Antoniadou 23, B Kennedy 14)
Ballarat Miners Men 79 (TRudolph 23, N Stoddart 14) def by Nunawading Spectres 94 (C D'Angelo 28, T Hankerson 15)
SUNDAY
Ballarat Miners Women 89 (C Bibby 27, J Shelley 22) d Ringwood Hawks 78 (D Strautmane 20, JD Animan 15)
Ballarat Miners Men 108 (Z Dunmore 35, L Rosendale 24) d Ringwood Hawks 99 (H Sealey 33, T Carroll 21)
