South Australian man charged after 50,000 cigarettes, weapons, cash seized

A South Australian man will face court facing several charges after more than 50,000 cigarettes were seized in Horsham.
A Victoria Police spokesperson confirmed officers charged the 28-year-old man after allegedly locating tens of thousands of cigarettes, weapons and cash on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
"Officers responded to reports of a Toyota Prado allegedly driving erratically, spotting the vehicle in the carpark of a fast-food restaurant on Dimboola Road about 4.35pm," the spokesperson said.
"Police searched the vehicle under the drugs, poisons, controlled substances act and allegedly located 54,880 cigarettes, a large quantity of loose-leaf tobacco in vacuum sealed bricks, a knife, a canister of capsicum spray and a large quantity of cash."
The South Australian man was charged with possessing tobacco products with the intention of defrauding revenue, possessing prohibited and controlled weapons, and knowingly dealing proceeds of crime.
He was bailed to appear before Horsham Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 29, 2024.
Horsham police are still seeking help from the community following a incident on the Western Highway earlier this month.
A Victoria police spokesperson said officers are seeking any witness in relation to a collision occurring at about 1am on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
"[An] unknown vehicle, believed to be a heavy vehicle with no rear trailer lights, was travelling south-east on Western Highway, Pimpinio between kilometre post 306 to 305," the spokesperson said.
Any vehicle or driver details available please call Horsham Police Station on 5382 9200 and quote incident number T20240014817 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
