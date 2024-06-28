Apsley's Border Inn reopens 19 months after a car crashed through the bar

The Border Inn, in the western Wimmera town of Apsley, recently opened its doors for the first time in 19 months after a car crashed through the hotel in November 2022.
Shane Bourke and Catherine Warke had owned the hotel for less than five months when they woke up to find a Ford Falcon sitting in the bar, a wake of destruction strewn through two other rooms behind.
Mr Bourke said it "was a relief" to finally reopen the Border Inn.
"You really can't explain how good it was to turn the corner and come out the other side," he said.
The Border Inn reopened its doors on Friday, June 7, just in time for the 2024 Apsley Cup, and Mr. Bourke said the response from the community, and tourists had been 'fantastic.'
"We always hoped we would get support from the community, but you never take anything for granted," he said.
"But, the support has been fantastic from people from many different places."
While Mr Bourke said he and his wife Ms Warke always knew they'd be able to reopen the pub, he likened the situation to an episode of Grand Designs.
"They always end up running out of money, and we knew that was coming sooner rather than later," Mr Bourke said.
"We got to the stage where we weren't sure what would happen."
Frustrated with the insurance company's timeline, Mr Bourke and Ms Warke opted to cash out on the insurance and complete the repairs themselves.
"A friend of mine came up from Melbourne and basically got us off our knees and got it happening," Mr Bourke said.
"He did all the remedial repairs in four weeks."
Taking the insurance money and completing the repairs also allowed Mr. Bourke and Ms. Warke to use it to do much more.
"If there was a silver lining on everything that happened, it could be that we were able to rebuild the bar in a way that we never would have," Mr Bourke said.
