Community at odds with new wombat crossings

Horsham Rural City Council recently installed temporary pin-down rubber-raised pedestrian crossings at the Firebrace and McLachlan Street roundabouts.
When announcing the planned work in June, a council spokesperson said, "These installations, known as 'wombat crossings,' were part of a project to improve the city's walkability."
However, not everyone has been impressed with the latest project in the Horsham CAD.
Unlike traditional crossings, wombat crossings are raised platforms that act as speed-calming measures to provide pedestrians with a safe crossing point.
However, the additional height has been criticised, with reports from the public that it is too high, can cause pedestrians to trip, and is difficult for people with wheelchairs or mobility apparatuses.
"For the pilot phase, these structures will be temporarily pinned down, featuring a small lip - a detail that will not be present in the permanent version," the council said.
The trial was scheduled to last six months, and the council said community feedback would be crucial in determining the crossings' future.
The council committed to considering all community feedback before reaching a final verdict on the pilot project.
HRCC provided the following information to the Wimmera Mail-Times about the steps it has taken to address some of the community's concerns less than a month after installation.
Update on Firebrace and McLachlan Street Roundabout
We are aware of the community's concerns, particularly the Older Person's Advisory Committee, about the accessibility of these crossings.
We want to reassure everyone that we are committed to ensuring our infrastructure is safe and accessible for all community members. Based on our feedback, we have started several rectification measures.
Our Project Manager, Coordinator of Civil Works, and Coordinator of Engineering have visited the site and have outlined the following steps to be undertaken:
Surface Smoothness and Leveling:
We will identify and rectify any uneven surfaces or lips that may pose challenges for those with mobility aids. Our maintenance team will promptly address any identified issues to ensure a smooth and even surface across all pedestrian crossings.
Accessibility Compliance: We ensure that pedestrian crossings comply with the relevant Australian Standards for accessibility (AS 1428.1), which provide guidelines for the design of facilities for access and mobility. This includes the proper gradient and provisions for smooth transitions.
Community Feedback:
The rectification work will be executed within the next five business days. Post this, we invite our community to provide feedback or report any specific areas of concern.
Our team will regularly inspect the roundabout and its pedestrian crossings to ensure they remain safe and accessible.
Our goal is to create a safe and inclusive environment for all residents, and we are committed to making any necessary adjustments to achieve this.
The council spokesperson invited the public to contact them with any further questions or if they require additional information.
"This initiative reflects HRCC's commitment to exploring innovative solutions for urban infrastructure challenges, with an emphasis on public participation in shaping the city's landscape."
