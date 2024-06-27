Confident Rupanyup keen to get a look at dominant Demons | HDFNL Round 11

The Rupanyup Panthers are riding high on a wave on confidence as strong performances see the side sitting second in the competition as a showdown with the ladder-leading Laharum approaches.
The Panthers head to Cameron Oval on Saturday, June 29 for round 11 of the HDFNL.
"We are going into this game with a lot of confidence," said the Panthers A grade netball coach Jedda Heard.
Unbeaten through the opening 10 rounds of the season, Laharum's netballers have proven themselves as the team to beat.
But, the side has been vulnerable at times, Edenhope Apsley and Noradjuha Quantong both came within a handful of goals from beating the Demons.
"It'll be a see where we're at game," said Heard.
"We really don't know if we're going to win or lose ... we're going into it being prepared for whatever comes."
Acknowledging how likely a finals match with Laharum could be, Heard is keen for her side to take away as much as they can from this contest.
"It'll just be a good learning experience to see where we're at and see what we can improve on," she said.
So far in 2024, the only side to better the Panthers was Kalkee, who in round three claimed a one-goal victory.
And, since the early stages of the season, Heard believes her side has just gotten better.
"I have really noticed an improvement from the start of the season," Heard said.
"We're looking pretty good."
Heard said at the start of the season he players 'didn't really know each other'.
"We worked on basic stuff," Heard said.
It is the growing familiarity amongst the group the Heard highlights as key to the side's development.
"We're really picking up on that now," she said.
"We're just flowing a lot better."
Also in round 11, Kalkee heads to the Natimuk Showgrounds to take on the eighth-placed Natimuk United Rams.
Sitting fourth in the competition, the Kees will be favoured to claim the win over the Rams.
Natimuk United has only two wins to its name, both against one of the bottom-three sides Pimpinio and Harrow Balmoral.
A win for Kalkee will draw the side level with Noradjuha Quantong on wins, as the Bombers have the bye.
The two teams will be separated by points percentage.
Harrow Balmoral has a good opportunity in round 11 to double its win-count for the season.
The Southern Roos take on Taylors Lake, a side that is also languishing in the league's lower rungs.
Both sides have only claimed one win.
Off the back of a 15-goal defeat at the hands of Rupanyup, Stawell's Swifts will be keen to rediscover some winning momentum.
The Baggies have a good chance to in round 11, as the side host Pimpinio at North Park.
And, Edenhope Apsley and Kaniva Leeor take to Edenhope Recreation Reserve to fight over the lower finals-paying positions.
Noradjuha Quantong has the bye.
