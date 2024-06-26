Wimmera town's grain storage site open to creative ideas

There's been a few ideas floated about on what to do next with Rupanyup's 118-year-old silos.
Filling the three 1000 tonne capacity silos with water for an aquaculture project was probably the most off beat.
There was some thoughts of converting the adjacent flour mill into a brewery but that idea failed to catch hold.
The complex has been owned by a few folk since its days as a grain receival site, and no permanent idea has taken root, the silo art is up the road closer to the Wimmera Highway (Cromie Street).
But just like the more famous "Stick Shed" grain storage down the road at Murtoa, the old silos are the town's landmark building and no-one wants to see them go.
Selling agents have dropped the price of the complex to $370,000 to try and find a saviour.
The grain silos are the standout structure in this and every other small railway-side town across the Wimmera-Mallee grain belt.
The origins of the little Wimmera town, population 545, go back to the 1870's.
About 50km north-east of Horsham, and 15km from Murtoa, the annual grain harvest remains the biggest economic driver in this part of the world, and the towns historically grew around the receival sites.
Once the truck is across the weighbridge and the grain is spilled through the grate, the worry is over, well mostly over.
Here behind the high fences in Gibson Street is incredible history.
The centrepiece are the three 1000 ton silos designed by famous World War One general (and engineer) Sir John Monash.
When commissioned in 1906, it was the largest vertical concrete grain storage in Australia.
They were also the first reinforced concrete silos built in the southern hemisphere.
Next to the silos, is the four-storey flour mill, a massive timber and galvanised iron structure.
Agents from Horsham Real Estate suggest the silos could still be used today with the existing elevator system or from an auger.
The silos are in the centre of a six hectare hectare block, with security fencing and graveled yard with three phase power connected.
Also on the site is a near new and large hay or machinery shed with big rainwater tanks.
Plus there's the 20-tonne weighbridge, and little office complex all with water, power and sewerage connected.
Cement slabs are in place for more grain silos.
On the western side, on its own title, is a piece of land which had at one stage been earmarked for a housing development.
"The sale of this land lends its self to a variety of possibilities, whether it be used for grain, hay and machinery storage or a deport for an out of town user," agents said.
They also suggested another commercial enterprise piggy-backing on the site's history and even using the mill's old timber would be a possibility.
For more information contact Nola Brown from Horsham Real Estate on 0418 504855.
