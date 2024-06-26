Police raid recovers stolen goods at a property in Warracknabeal

Police from Warracknabeal and Hopetoun with Detectives from Ararat executed a search at Burma Avenue and Werrigar Street, Warracknabeal, and recovered a large amount of stolen property.
Among the items recovered were a camper trailer, a boat trailer, a power saw bench, assorted power tools, a homemade firearm, ammunition, and other prohibited weapons.
An angle grinder with the initials engraved RKB was also recovered.
Police are keen to hear from RKB so they can return the angle grinder to them.
A 49-year-old male was arrested and released on bail to appear in the Horsham Court on a date to be decided.
Police urge any member of the public who has information or believes items may belong to them to contact Leading Senior Constable Sam Noonan at the Warracknabeal Police Station on 5396 2100.
Persons with information may also make a report to Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000
For general police assistance call 131 444
In am emergency call Triple Zero 000
