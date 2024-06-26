The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Police raid recovers stolen goods at a property in Warracknabeal

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated June 26 2024 - 3:34pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police from Warracknabeal and Hopetoun with Detectives from Ararat executed a search at Burma Avenue and Werrigar Street, Warracknabeal, and recovered a large amount of stolen property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.