Horsham College bringing Snow White to a stage near you

Horsham College students are adopting a steampunk twist and pantomime influence to their performance of the family classic of Snow White scheduled for mid August.
Originally a Brothers Grimm's story, the tale of snow white, has been told and retold so many times over the centuries but never with so much colour, fun, interaction, and, of course, music as the students of HC are preparing for the audience.
"The students have pulled out all stops to prepare for this performance, even though they only had a very short window of opportunity for rehearsals," said Emily Friedrichsen from Horsham Arts Council.
"It is a performance not to be missed and shows their dedication and talent.
"Students have had their shortest rehearsal period in over 12 years of performances but they are confident they'll be ready.
"The support from the school, the production committee, and surrounding community organisations such as the Ararat Regional Theatre Society and Horsham Arts Council has been invaluable.
"The students look sensational in the costuming against the backdrop of some very funky sets.
"Excitement is high, and they [students] are looking forward to opening night."
Students who select Year 8 Theatre Studies and Sketchy As subjects, plan, design and create sets and costumes for the production.
The cross-curriculum program encourages students' voice and real-life skill applications.
The process they follow begins with reading the script, pulling it apart, discussing it, and then they begin designing accordingly.
Being a part of the creation process they can see how the design process is applied in the real world.
This process allows students to experience the wider scope of production and see that the supporting fields are as necessary as the actors.
The year 9 'Sketch As' Class is currently practicing the art of pencil hatching artwork.
They are in the process of designing a steampunk hat for each character in the show.
They will complete it as a final art work to be displayed in the Foyer during show week, their hatching techniques currently being taught will be used to present their final copy.
Once completed, the students will make the hat itself and present it to their chosen model.
Over 50 students are involved in this years school production as part of cast and crew, ranging from year 7 year 12.
Some veterans returning to for their final year and many gracing the stage for the first time.
"Year 10 student Henry Overman joined the crew last year and had so much fun that he has decided to have a crack on stage and we welcome him as this years leading man," Ms Friedrichsen said.
Students are committed to learning their lines, enjoying the process and are looking forward to the live stage performances.
Tickets are on sale now at the Horsham Town Hall Website, with three public shows only from 7.30pm on Thursday, August 15, Friday, August 16, and Saturday August 17.
Get your tickets now via https://hthpac.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/135414.
