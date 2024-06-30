Grampians Wimmera Mallee receive grant for pilot program

The Grampians Wimmera Mallee Water Corporation is the recipient of $117,515 to explore new ways to deploy renewable energy and emergency efficiencies to unlock savings and reduce emissions.
The GWM pilot program to develop this technology is funded through the government's Australian Renewable Energy Agency and is one of ten grants announced across the country totalling almost $2 million.
"Businesses across Western Victoria know that investing in energy performance unlocks productivity and energy savings. We want to help businesses around the country make every watt count, "Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Jenny McAllister said when announcing the successful recipients.
"We know how important the Grampians Wimmera Mallee Water is to the western Victorian community, and the Albanese Government is making sure that they can unlock energy and emissions savings.
"With ARENA's expertise, this grant will not only help Grampians Wimmera Mallee Water pilot clean energy innovation but demonstrate the technology to help the Australian water industry decarbonise and become more competitive."
The project will optimise energy efficiency across the Grampians Wimmera Mallee Water pipeline in Western Victoria, and area that provides water to the Grampians, Wimmera and Mallee Regions to an estimated 72,000 people and 25,000 properties, domestic and stock water services to 11,000 customers.
The catchment area has been compared to an area the size of Tasmania in the announcement.
Other recipients included a small good factory, a dairy, a pet food company,, a waste to energy and geo thermal heating and were awarded across New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Victoria.
