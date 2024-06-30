The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Grampians Wimmera Mallee receive grant for pilot program

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
June 30 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Grampians Wimmera Mallee Water Corporation is the recipient of $117,515 to explore new ways to deploy renewable energy and emergency efficiencies to unlock savings and reduce emissions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.