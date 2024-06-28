Uniting Wimmera celebrates pride month with rainbow decorated morning tea

Uniting Wimmera has marked the end of 2024's pride month with a morning tea at its Baillie Street office in Horsham on Thursday, June 27.
"I thought I would gather the troops and do a bit of a pride morning tea to mark the end of pride month," said Wimmera Uniting staff member Sam Gray.
The office brought rainbow balloons and information posters, as well as plenty of morning tea favourites.
"We decorated and had some food and had a really good turnout," said Ms Gray.
"I think it's important that we celebrate the LGBTQIA+ staff and community.
"It's so important that [our consumers] feel comfortable in our space."
Pride month is in June and is dedicated to celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender pride.
"The response [to the morning tea] was really good," said Ms Gray.
"We had day program members come as well and they helped set up.
"It was a pretty good turnout, which was really great."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.