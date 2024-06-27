xxxHorsham Cricket Association in 'interim recess' after unsuccessful AGM

The Horsham Cricket Association is now in "interim recess" following its annual general meeting on Wednesday, June 26.
No executive role or general committee positions were filled at the AGM, forcing a special general meeting to be scheduled for Tuesday, July 10.
To have a quorum, the president, vice president, treasurer, secretary, and at least one ordinary board position must be filled.
"From there, we give the opportunity to anybody that wants to put their hand up and nominate for a position on the board the opportunity to," current HCA president Travis Hair said.
"If the board isn't fulfilled on that night, it'll remain in recess."
In addition to the positions on the board, Mr Hair believes another ten positions could be filled for the competition to run smoothly.
"Our competition is growing with more teams than ever before and a really good crop of juniors coming through," Mr Hair said.
"We want to be providing plenty of opportunities for these juniors to advance their sport, especially cricket."
The time and location of the special general meeting will be confirmed at a later date.
All board positions are open for nomination.
