Committee considers Australian Local Government Association's future

On Thursday, 27 June 2024, the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Regional Development, Infrastructure and Transport heard from the Australian Local Government Association (ALGA) as part of its inquiry into local government sustainability.
ALGA is the peak body representing local governments across Australia.
Chair of the Committee, Mr Luke Gosling OAM, MP, said 'ALGA plays a pivotal role in identifying trends affecting local government and raising issues of concern to government through its advocacy at state, territory, and national levels.
The hearing provided an opportunity for the Committee to gather evidence on the financial health of local councils and the evolving financial and operational pressures facing local government.'
'In our ever-changing landscape of natural disasters, pandemics, housing crises, employment and workforce trends, and an increasing need and expectation for community services and infrastructure across a range of areas, the role of local governments in supporting and growing communities has never been more important. Local government financial well-being is central to the sustainability of our communities.
"The Committee was keen to understand the local council funding model and cost pressures in view of changing community expectations, infrastructure requirements, and service delivery obligations', Mr Gosling said.
The Committee heard about the elements contributing to skills and workforce shortages across local government, including factors influencing skills shortages across rural and remote areas, impacts of labour hire practices, and how these challenges influence service delivery obligations and long-term financial sustainability.
The hearing provided an opportunity to gather evidence on current and future cost pressures, and the ability of local government to deliver services within the current skills shortage environment, ahead of future public hearings with local councils.
