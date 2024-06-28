WFNL round 10 team lists: Mills marks return as Rats make three changes

Mills suffered a fractured eye socket and sinus injuries when the Rats last played Horsham at Alexandra Oval.
Jack Ganley and Xavier Vearing also come into the reigning premiers' side.
Jackson Hoffmann will make his senior debut for Horsham at City Oval.
In his first full season of senior football, Hoffmann has kicked two goals and been named in the best twice from eight matches in the reserves.
Sam Janetzki and Riley Williams are the other two additions to Jordyn Burke's side.
Stawell has swung five changes for its home match against the Horsham Saints.
Josh Fowkes, Josh Linton, James Sclanders, Marlon Motlop and Ben Davis have all been added.
Arden Sordello will play his first senior match for the Saints since round two of 2023.
While William Taylor comes back into Ben Knott's side after he missed round nine.
Nhill and Minyip Murtoa have made only one change for its crucial clash at Davis Park.
Jarryd Dahlenburg replaces Tim Bone for the Tigers, while Samuel Griffiths is back in for the Burras.
Following a win over Horsham in round nine, Southern Mallee has made three changes for its trip to Anzac Park.
Matthew Thomas will play his first senior game for the Thunder after biding his time in the reserves.
Xavier Oakley and Tobias Fisher are the other inclusions.
In: Xavier Vearing, Tom Mills, Jack Ganley,
Out: Sam Cronin, James Hosking, Cody Lindsay,
Lineup: Henry Shea, Brody Griffin, Alan Batchelor, Tom Williamson, Matt Spalding, Ben Taylor, Baydn Cosgriff, Izaiyah Turner, Izaiyah Turner, Pat Toner, Hugh Toner, Xavier Vearing, Tom Mills, Jack Ganley, Alex Van Opstal, Jake Robinson, Jacob Bates, Adam Haslett, Ethan Summers, Flynn Toner, Luke Spalding, Xavier McLoughlan
In: Riley Williams, Sam Janetzki, Jackson Hoffmann.
Out: Corey Williams, Hudson Hair, Jordy Schmidt.
Lineup: Tyler Blake, Hugo Papst, Allistair McKinnon, Ryan Kemp, Jasper Gunn, Brody Pope, Lachlan Hobbs, Billy Carberry, Riley Williams, Jack Dalziel, Sam Janetzki, Jordan Motton, Ben Lakin, Sid Hernon, Zak Smith, Ben Janetzki, Matthew Long, Jeremy Kemp, Archie Elliott, Jackson Hoffmann, Cullen Williams.
In: William Taylor, Arden Sordello.
Out: Mitch Amos, William Slatter.
Lineup: Angus Martin, Pat Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Nathan Koenig, Corey Morgan, William Taylor, Codi Kenny, Arden Sordello, Mitchell Clarke, Max Bryan, Levi Munyard, Cody Bryan, Daniel Ervin, Becker Irwin, Will Tickner, Bailey Taylor, Jack Henry, Zane Munyard, Mitch Martin.
In: Samuel Griffiths.
Out: Jordan Weyburg.
Lineup: Kade Petering, Wilson Mitchell, Jae McGrath, Dusty Cross, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Samuel Griffiths, Nick Cushing, Tim Mackenzie, Brylie Cameron, Rhys Pidgeon, Oscar Gawith, Lachlan Johns, Lachlan Jordan, Zac Leith, Josh Roman, Luke Fisher, Warwick Stone, Jake Leith, Will Gellatly, Charlie Gibson.
In: Jarryd Dahlenburg.
Out: Tim Bone.
Lineup: Daniel Batson, Drew Schneider, Jarryd Dahlenburg, Liam Albrecht, Xavier Bone, Jake McQueen, Jordan Zeitz, Jake Harrap, Matt Kennedy, Wallace Wheaton, Angus Wheaton, Dylan Ridding, ack Mason, Peter Politis, Darcy Honeyman, Glen Saniong, Patrick Purcell, Connor Jones, Josh Lees, Deek Roberts, Nathan Alexander.
In: Matthew Thomas, Xavier Oakley, Tobias Fisher.
Out: Liam Nelson, Sam White, Nicholas Yarran.
Lineup: Jake Garvey, Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Matthew Thomas, Rupert Sangster, Jacob Cocks, Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, Oscar Smith, Xavier Oakley, Angus McSweyn, Thomas Schumann, Kieran Delahunty, Brad Lowe, Kai Sheers, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Simon Clugston, Thomas Clarke, Leigh Stewart, Tobias Fisher, Tim Sanford.
In: Josh Fowkes, Josh Linton, James Sclanders, Marlon Motlop, Ben Davis.
Out: Jacob Welsh, Mitchel Taylor, Tom Walker, Koby Stewart, Jesse Barber.
Lineup: Jackson Dark, Ash Driscoll, Tom Eckel, Cody Driscoll, James Sullivan, Sean Mantel, Sam Jenkinson, Josh Fowkes, Josh Linton, Jakob Salmi, Aiden Graveson, Zac Marrow, Sam Williams, Riley Ika, James Sclanders, Jack Walker, Jarrod Illig, Ethan Marrow, Marlon Motlop, Ben Davis, Owen Summers.
Not yet named.
