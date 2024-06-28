Hosting 50 for dinner: Yolande's epic cleaning marathon | A Mum's World

I've got 50 people coming for dinner next Tuesday night so it's all hands on deck!
Well, my hands are busy mopping the deck anyway, and wiping down outdoor furniture and dusting the cornices, washing the windows, hiding the mess and I've spent 10 hours prepping the main and dessert as much as I can before the big day.
Yasinta's student resident cohort are on a road trip around country Victoria from their suburban city base and I'm on duty for their fourth night of the trip.
Bun-bun has warned me that everyone will need to put their towels through the washing machine and dryer by then, and I imagine they'll all be a bit ragged after sleeping on floors for three nights.
The first thing she will do when they arrive is go around the house hiding all the photos of herself that I have on display.
It's not my fault she's one of the cutest babies ever born, who grew into one of the most beautiful toddlers, most darling little girls, most gorgeous teenagers and most striking young women.
I'll just turn them all over again when she's gone.
It's a couple of years since we had daughter number one's road trip stop in for bed and breakfast.
That time around Kym and I gave up our bedroom and went out to sleep in the caravan, leaving our spacious bedroom and ensuite to accommodate the crowd.
As it turned out, there was a chronic snorer on the trip who had robbed many of any restful sleep for nights on end, so they popped him in our room for his own personal snore fest while they slept peacefully under the dining table, on couches and around corners - as you do when dozens of people need some shut-eye in an everyday house.
We've been saving a bonfire for Yasinta's crew.
This one comes from a huge white ant affected gum tree that Kym took down earlier in the year.
It'll be a squeeze fitting fifty people in my kitchen, so the bonfire will provide some outdoor warmth on what promises to be a cold night.
If we have the brazier and firepit lit up as well, hopefully no one will freeze.
Marshmallows will be toasted. Can't wait!
