HDFNL round 11 teams: Rup's Rebel returns, Bennell back in Cougars colours

GWV Rebels' Connor Weidemann returns to the HDFNL in round 11 to join the Rupanyup Panthers, while Joe Hansen returns the Ovens and Murray.
Kaniva Leeor United has bolstered its line up for its clash with Edenhope Apsley, as ex-AFL player Harley Bennell returns to the blue, green and white after propelling the side to its first win earlier in the season.
Pimpinio will be without the side's leading goal kicker, Nick Groves for its clash with the Swifts.
While, the Baggies will be missing half-forward Matthew Healy for the contest.
Taylors Lake takes on the ladder-leading Harrow Balmoral in round 11 with the inclusion on Northern Territory recruit Tyson Kidney.
The Southern Roos welcome Will Burbury back to its list.
Edenhope Apsley sees AFL North Coast recruit Fraser Thompson return the the list while Ryan Loft, who has been named among the Saints' best players in his previous two games, is an exclusion.
Kalkee's under-17s player Mitchell Mills will make his senior football debut after several outings in the reserves as the Kees make several changes to its line up.
Five players are missing from the list that were a part of the side's round 10 game against Edenhope Apsley, including co-coach Andrew Devereaux and Tarkyn Benbow who has been named among the 'best players' in five reserves games this season.
Natimuk United's three stand out young guns, Archie Sudholz, Ned Glascott and Kane Bates Russell return for the Rams after being left out of the side in round 10.
Laharum has made five changes to the side that took to the field before a round 10 bye.
Ins: Fraser Thompson, Toby Ferguson, Ben Campbell
Outs: Ryan Obst, Flynn Loft, Ben Kilby
Line up: Cameron Domaschenz, Adam Hood, Brock Summerhayes, Heath Keatly, Bernard Kealy, Clint Rokerbrand, Christopher La Rocca, Fraser Thompson, Joshua Robinson, Shayne Williams, Charlie Campbell, Jordan Baxter, Toby Ferguson, Robert Wall, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Jeremy Kealy, Nathan Witherow, Dale Smith, Anthony Moneva, Ben Campbell
Ins: Will Burbury, Clinton Robinson
Outs: Scott Addinsall, Charlie Langley
Line up: Matt Jones, Nick Pekin, William Plush, Michael Close, Dalton Burns, Peter Staude, Josh Dawson, Ethan Appleton, Will Burbury, Jai Thompson, Rhys Daffey, Clinton Robinson, George Austin, Stuart Macfarlane, Anthony Close, Alex Rees, Maddox Blake, Lachlan Stevenson, Cody Deutscher, Mitchell Grant, Joshua Grant.
Ins: Aiden Richardson, Brendan Hobbs, Matthew Magee, Dylan Avery, Mitchell Mills
Outs: Zavier Hobbs, Hamish Exell, Andrew Devereaux, Tarkyn Benbow, Ryan Holborn
Line up: Isaiah Adams, Josh Milbourne, Doug Grinning, Luke Byrne, Aiden Richardson, Ben Lawson, Brodie Pitt, Brendan Hobbs, Patrick Mills, Charlie Millar, Jake Mills, Louis Beddison, Jakob Butcher, Deacan Campbell, Vincent Macalinga, Brodi Dolan, Matt Nield, Matthew Magee, Jayke Greig, Dylan Avery, Mitchell Mills
Ins: Ethan Freemantle, Patrick Munn, Justin Marra, Harley Bunnell
Outs: Toby Mulraney, Koby Goodlet, Corey Natt
Line-up: Lochlyn Hahne, Ethan Freemantle, Tyson Mitchell, Luke Bennett, Joel Wagg, Dylan Natt, Jack Stimson, Billy King, Sam Vivian, James White, Hamish Bennett, Jonty Brown, Charlie Maddern, Patrick Munn, Justin Marra, Jock Maddern, Fraser Bothe, Kyle Kuchel, Nathan Barr, Daniel White, Thomas Stimson, Harley Bennell
Ins: Pat Lattanzio, Angus Atchison, Campbell Mason, Harry Miller, Daniel Down, Josh McCluskey
Outs: Astrin Morrison, Riley Lenehan, Tom Dunn, Hamish Roberts, Thomas Doyle, Oliver Sykes
Line-up: Pat Lattanzio, Jackson Price, Connor Walsh, Reuben Elliott, Alec McCallum, Robbie Miller, Daniel Easson, Sean Wouters, Reuben Launder, Angus Atchison, Phillip Butsch, Ryan Thomas, Brett Ervin, Jarrod Kemp, Campbell Mason, Ambrose Launder, Harry Miller, John Doyle, Daniel Down, Josh McCluskey, Shannon Argall
Ins: Kane Bates Russell, Archie Sudholz, Ned Glascott
Outs: Taylor Wiese, Craig Britten, Lochie Ricketts
Line up: Jonathon Lovel, Callum Cameron, Kaiden Sudholz, Matthew Lee, Adam Coutts, Kane Bates, Russell, Liam Klowss, Kyah Wilkinson, Joey Nagorcka, Zachary Smith, Cody Frizon, Lachlan Hutchinson, Archie Sudholz, Ned Glascott, Daniel Werner, Tyler Coutts, Dylan Newell, Ben Garwood, Tyler Harris, Callum Hayes, Jett Munn
Ins: Tadgh McGrath, Mitchell Fromm
Outs: Nick Groves, Jye Brown
Line up: Corey Quick, Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Dylan Bates, Ryder Cerny, Tagdh McGrath, Jason Westley, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Matthew Rosier, Brock Hamerston, Dylan Arnott, Jordan Barnett, Noah Jacobson, Thomas Naylor, Thomas Baker, Mitchell Fromm, Liam Pfeiffer, Braydon Witney, Tyler Filcock, Daniel Baker, Dylan Thomas
Ins: Kieran Sait, Connor Weidemann
Outs: Joe Hansen, Charlie Taylor
Line up: Angus Burns, Cam Weston, Kane Timmins, Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Kieran Sait, Bill Hansen, Brayden Ison, Lachlan Holm, Brad Brown, Joshua Bolitho, Mitchell Gleeson, Bailey Rothall, Angus Adams, Connor Weidemann, Oliver Garth Lindsay, Jimmy Finnigan, Chris Schaper, Jakob Davis, Blake Downer, Max Sudholz.
Ins: Mack Padley, Cameron Wickham
Outs: Zak Varley, Matthew Healy
Line up: Kobe Lowe, Kurt Bruechart, Bourke Nicholls, Chris Freeman, Angus Murray, Liam Scott, Tallis Miles, Joseph Martin, Jack Cann, Paul Summers, Noah Stirling, Brett Hargreaves, Ryan Folkes, Mack Padley, Cameron Wickham, Scott Carey, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Paul Enriquez, Brodie Kindred, Andrew Cameron, Chevy Elliot
Ins: James Stevens, Evan Barber, Tyson Kidney
Outs: Arjai Johnston, Jayden Clayfield, Tristan Rayes
Line up: Billy Finnigan, Brayden Gebert, Ryan Gebert, Mitchell Crough, James Stevens, Mitchell Crough, Bray Cullinan, Trae Martin, Michael Graham, Koby Westerland, Evan Barber, Hunter Campey, Max Kamstra, Connor Healy, Thomas Clugston, Justin Beugelaar, Coby Mines, Tyson Kidney, Hayden Jamieson, Connor Schiller, Matthew Millward, Brendan Healy
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.