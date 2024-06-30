Australian Plant Proteins into voluntary administration

Australian Plant Proteins, one of the pioneering plant protein businesses in Australia, has been placed into voluntary administration.
Romanis Cant, a Melbourne-based administrator, was appointed to oversee the business last Friday.
A creditors' meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 3, to discuss the future of the business.
However, there is hope for the ongoing future of the business, which has a manufacturing plant in Horsham.
At present the administrators have continued to keep the business running with a view to selling it as an ongoing concern.
Sources suggested there is likely to be interest in the company given its position in the growing plant protein space, which has applications in uses as diverse as protein powders through to meat replacements and even egg white replacements.
The company extracts high protein isolates from pulse crops grown locally, including faba beans and lentils.
APP was set to make a big expansion with a proposed new facility in South Australia, which won a big grant from the former Coalition Federal Government, however this grant was quietly cancelled last September by the current Labor government.
Officials from APP were contacted for comment.
