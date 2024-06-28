The Wimmera Mail-Times marks 150th anniversary

For the past year, The Wimmera Mail-Times has celebrated its sesquicentennial anniversary.
A sesquicentenary is not a term we hear about much in Australia, as doing anything for 150 years takes a lot of commitment.
In the past year we have looked back on a series of stories that celebrate and commemorate our community's history.
On Friday, June 28, the Mail-Times celebrated 150 years of publishing with a special liftout.
This week, I reflected about the milestone, complete with a timeline of special dates.
Sheryl Lowe sat down with former subeditor Keith Lockwood, who spoke about the Mail-Times' impact.
John Hall browsed our massive picture vault to find some interesting snaps from the decades.
Lucas Holmes looked at the vital role sport plays in keeping the community together.
As our name suggests, The Wimmera Mail-Times is result of a merger between The Horsham Times and The West Wimmera Mail in 1959.
The first edition of The Horsham Times was published on July 1, 1873, but Edward Stephens and apprentice Edwin Boase.
Four pages for five pennies.
In those days, Horsham was home to about 350 people. Rail had not reached the Wimmera, there was no telegraph and the telephone was unknown.
There were no fences or roads, but Stephens had needed determination to start his newspaper because there were critics who said a town as little as Horsham did not need the press.
Luckily for us, one man's encouragement confirmed Stephens decision to begin.
The rest they say is history.
Finally, as part of our celebrations, readers can three special epapers, free of charge.
Enjoy the read and have a great weekend.
Ben Fraser, editor
