Wimmera Mallee under 15 talent academy contests V/Line Cup trial matches

AFL Wimmera Mallee under-15 boys talent academy squad put their best foot forward during the V/Line Cup contest on Wednesday, July 3.
The 24-player squad participated in the trial match against South West, featuring players from Portland, Hamilton, Heywood and surrounds.
Played at Ararat's Alexandra Oval, AFL Regional Manager Wimmera Mallee and Sunraysia Ange Ballinger said it was a good opportunity for players to get exposure of the AFL pathway program.
"The V/Line Cup is absolutely that opportunity to step into that very first pathway within the AFL," she said.
"We want to see them get into this talent pathway, go to the V/Line Cup, get picked up by the GWV Rebels and then who knows what their future is going to be like."
Both boys and girls from the Wimmera have also been involved in a training program led by academy coach Stuart Farr.
Pauline Butler, Daniel Seymour, Matt Downer, Liam Scott, Scott Batchelor and Chris Meyer have also volunteered their time.
Two training blocks were set up, which started with about 50 kids from the WFNL and HDFNL.
Trial matches were also played against Sunraysia academy in February.
"It's the beginning of what Stuart and his team and I are committed to is giving them the best shot because we don't get repeated chances to get kids in front of these talent ID people," Ballinger said.
"[After the] 10 sessions of elite training, they [players] take that back to their clubs, volunteer coaches take it back to their clubs, and they take back a higher standard of play."
A second trial match will be held in Ballarat.
The 24-player squad is:
Harrison Adams (Noradjuha Quantong), Will Chamings (Ararat), Jaxon Coote (Rupanyup), Oliver Credlin (Southern Mallee Thunder), (Nate Dadswell (Ararat), Riley Downer (Rupanyup), Michah Erhardt (Noradjuha Quantong), Oakley Farr (Horsham Demons), Eli Friend (Pimpinio), Mason Hair (Noradjuha Quantong), William Hobbs (Horsham Demons), Jude Mibus (Horsham Demons), Luke Miller (Horsham Saints), Jackson Moore (Southern Mallee Thunder), Justin Mutch (Harrow Balmoral), Mason Notting (Stawell), Hayden Polack (Warrack Eagles), Arlo Pope (Noradjuha Quantong), Dylan Seymour (Horsham Demons), Isaac Thomas (Pimpinio), Kade Thomas (Stawell), Hugh Weidemann (Rupanyup), Lenny Weir (Southern Mallee Thunder), Bodey Wilde (Horsham Saints).
