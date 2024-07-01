Horsham council allocates $131,317 in community event grants for 2024-2025

At the June 25 council meeting, Horsham Rural City Council released its approved list of Community Event Grants, totaling $131,317, for the year ahead.
This marks the first time HRCC has delivered standalone funding exclusively for locally run events.
The Kanamaroo and Art Is... festivals, the Wimmera Music Eisteddfod and the Hot Summer Nights Rod Run were among the recipients.
A total of 29 Community Event grant applications were received, requesting a total of $131,317.
The budget allocation for Community Events funding for 2024-2025 was $73,000.
Of this, it is recommended that $69,960 be allocated for 25 Community Events across the municipality.
Cr Ian Ross said he believed the community grant program was good for the community and continued to make Wimmera a great place to live.
Cr Penny Flynn said she was pleased to see just a diverse cross-section of events and organizations represented in the successful applications.
The council decided that no second round of funding would be available in November as the annual funding had been fully subscribed in the first allocation.
In December 2023, the Council approved a revised Community Grants Policy.
This policy, which was previously a single program, has now been divided into four streams: Community Development Grants, Community Events Grants, Youth Grants, and Quick Response Small Grants.
This year, in accordance with the revised 2024-2025 Community Grants Policy, the Community was invited to submit applications for grant funding for community events for the first time.
Mayor Robyn Gulline said it was an exciting time for Horsham, with the funded events set to bring diverse. cultural, sporting, and community activities in the region.
"The 2024-2025 Community Events Grants program will release significant money into the local economy," she said.
"The local expenditure resulting from this Council support will provide both an important economic stimulus and enable opportunities for participation and social connectivity.
"We look forward to seeing the successful projects coming to fruition over the next 12 months," Cr Gulline said.
