Former Horsham Demon Chris Curran to play 150th SANFL match with Glenelg

Former Horsham Demon Chris Curran will play his 150th South Australian National Football League match with Glenelg when his side faces Adelaide on Saturday, June 29.
The 33-year-old returned to the club in 2024 after initially stepping away at the end of the 2021 season on 139 senior games.
Curran then pursued a medical career in Adelaide.
"When I stepped away a few years ago, I wasn't thinking too far ahead, and thinking if I'd come back or get to this point or whatever was going to happen," Curran told SANFL Radio.
"Now that the opportunity presented itself to come back this year, it's good to finally get to the 150."
Featuring on the wing in all 10 games this season, Curran averages 19.4 disposals and six marks at 86 per cent efficiency.
He first moved to Glenelg in 2010 and spent the season in the reserves before a senior debut in round three of 2011.
He captained the club between 2018 and 2020, which included the 2019 SANFL premiership.
In March 2024, Curran and his wife Kelly also welcomed their son Grayson.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.