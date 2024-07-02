The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Lorna Woodhart honoured as Horsham council adds name to naming list

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
July 2 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At the June 2024 council meeting, Horsham Rural City Council considered Shane Woodhart's request that the name Woodhart be added to the Council's Street Naming list to honour his late mother, Lorna Woodhart.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.