Lorna Woodhart honoured as Horsham council adds name to naming list

At the June 2024 council meeting, Horsham Rural City Council considered Shane Woodhart's request that the name Woodhart be added to the Council's Street Naming list to honour his late mother, Lorna Woodhart.
"The name Woodhart not only meets the relevant statutory requirements and Council's policy but also resonates with the spirit of our community," Cr David Bowe said.
Cr Bowe listed the many organisations Ms. Woodhart supported and said he thought her commitment to her community and the naming of a street in her honour could inspire future generations to contribute to their community as she had.
"I recall seeing Lorna at the Spring Garden Festival in 2017, and she cut the celebration cake," he said.
"She was an outstanding member of our community," said Cr Claudia Haenel.
Council listed the many organisation Ms Woodhart supported in the ZJiune agenda.
"The late Ms Woodhart was born and raised in Horsham and the surrounding district, and her family were farmers in Kalkee.
After her marriage, Lorna moved to Chelsea and Swan Hill with her husband Edward but returned to Horsham in the late 1960s and remained living in Horsham and Riverside until she passed away.
Mr Woodhart was heavily involved in many local organisations devoting much time to the Victorian Farmers Federation, the Wimmera CMA, GWM Water, Rural Financial Counselling, Wimmera Machinery Field Days, local sporting clubs and Neighbourhood Watch.
She was also an active member in the community, serving as Vice President of the Horsham Garden Club, Secretary of the Horsham Spring Garden Festival, and Local Community Australia Day Award Recipient in 2001.
She was also part of the Hospital ladies' auxiliary group and volunteered in the Hospital Op Shop."
The request for its addition to the Street Naming list was processed by council and was considered fitting by the Council's Rate Collector.
The motion to include the name Woodhart on the HRCC street naming list was passed unanimously at the June meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.