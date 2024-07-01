New support program to help those impacted by February bushfires launched

Emergency Recovery Victoria has provided funding to Grampians Community Health and Ballarat Community Health to provide case management services to those impacted by bushfires that took hold in Western Victoria in February.
Each organisation will employ three dedicated case managers to provide intensive support for people directly impacted by the fires that devastated Pomonal and Dadswells Bridge, and a fire that burned from north of Beaufort to Elmhurst.
The case managers will design tailored support for each individual and family and work with them to address their pressing practical and emotional needs.
It is the first time both local Community Health agencies have been included in the Recovery Support Program.
GCH chief executive Greg Little said case management support could cover accommodation, insurance, health issues, rebuilding or 'anything that helps a person with their recovery.'
Kate Astbury, who is managing the program for GCH, said there was still a big need for support in the Grampians region after the February bushfires.
"Our experience from the 2006 fires told us that it is a long-term recovery," Ms Astbury said.
"There is immediate shock and grief about the devastation and loss and then there is an ebb and flow over the next few years as people go through resource and psychological recovery."
BCH chief executive Sean Duffy said people in the region needed ongoing support.
"There is a tendency to have an intensive focus at the point of the crisis, but the reality is there is enduring trauma and ongoing support is required well beyond the traumatic event.
"These initiatives make sense for communities. We know from previous experience that support is required for many years."
Referrals to the program will be through Windermere, although both BCH and GCH can provide separate support for people if needed.
People impacted by the fires but not eligible for referrals from Windermere, can contact GCH on 5358 7400 and ask to speak to an intake worker or visit the BCH website at www.bchc.org.au for help.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.