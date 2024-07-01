Jobs growth projection for the Wimmera Southern Mallee

HRCC Director of Communities and Place Kevin O'Brien provided a breakdown of the available regional jobs recorded in the Wimmera Southern Mallee Regional Skills Demand in response to a question from the public at the June council meeting.
Brian Basham asked for a breakdown of the 3000 jobs referred to in the HRCC weekly newsletter, what the jobs were, and what HRCC was doing to assist in regional development actively.
"As outlined in the Profile Snapshot 2023 Regional Skills Demand Profiles, the Victoria Skills Authority three-year employment projections showed significant demand for workers in the region, with 1700 - 2400 additional new workers required in the three years between 2022 and 2025," Mr O'Brien said.
"At least 1210 workers will also be needed to replace retirements," he said.
Mr O'Brien identified the six key industries in the Wimmera Southern Mallee that would require new workers in the 2022-2025 period.
"The council is a member of and financial contributor to Wimmera Southern Mallee Development and is represented on the Board by The Mayor.
"Wimmera Southern Mallee Development is the peak economic development organisation for the Wimmera Southern Mallee region.
"Wimmera Southern Mallee Development works with the community and governments to attract new investment, further develop existing business, and promote Wimmera's sustainable development opportunities, both within and outside the region," he said.
"The council also assists regional development through implementing actions in the Investment Attraction Strategy & Implementation Plan 2022 onwards.
Mr O'Brien said education, recreation, and childcare were essential factors in encouraging people to move to the Wimmera-Southern Mallee and enjoy a great lifestyle, encouraging them to stay and grow the region.
"Council has a role in developing facilities such as those developed through City to River or through advocating for better health services and return of passenger rail as an example," he said.
Mr Basham's submitted a written submission as required by the council.
