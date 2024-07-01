The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Council

Jobs growth projection for the Wimmera Southern Mallee

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
July 2 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HRCC Director of Communities and Place Kevin O'Brien provided a breakdown of the available regional jobs recorded in the Wimmera Southern Mallee Regional Skills Demand in response to a question from the public at the June council meeting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.