Budget delay causes questions to be asked and answered

The delay in making the Horsham Rural City Council's 2024-2025 budget public has raised questions in the community,. Neville McIntyre from McKenzie Creek took it to the next level by submitting a question to the the HRCC June meeting on the delay. He asked for clarification on when it could be expected.
HRCC advised the public that on June 18, they had requested an extension from the local government minister, Melissa Horne.
Director of Corporate Services Kim Hargreaves responded to Mr McIntyre's question with a prepared statement.
"As per the media release issued on 18 June 2024, Horsham Rural City Council will request an extension from Local Government Minister Melissa Horne for the 2024-2025 Budget to be tabled at the Council Meeting on Monday, July 22, 2024.
"Therefore, the community will receive the budget according to the usual process.
"Council agendas are available on this page from 5pm on Thursdays prior to Council meetings.
"The rating differentials will be confirmed as part of the Revenue and Rating Plan 2021-2025 updates for 2024-2025, which will also be presented at the Council Meeting on Monday, 22 July.
"The Plan had to be updated as the difference in the valuation change (increase or decrease) between the general differential rate category and another differential rate category exceeded 3.5% following the general revaluation of properties (1.5.4 Rating Differentials-section i) Trigger for Review of Differentials).
"It should be noted, however, that properties are valued each year by an independent valuer appointed by the Valuer-General of Victoria, who operates without any influence from the Council.
"Property valuations are a completely independent process undertaken in every municipality every 12 months
"While HRCC issues your valuation notice on behalf of the state government, it's crucial to understand that the Council is not directly involved in the annual property revaluation process. This process is managed independently, ensuring fairness and transparency."
