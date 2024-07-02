The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Budget delay causes questions to be asked and answered

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated July 2 2024 - 3:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The delay in making the Horsham Rural City Council's 2024-2025 budget public has raised questions in the community,. Neville McIntyre from McKenzie Creek took it to the next level by submitting a question to the the HRCC June meeting on the delay. He asked for clarification on when it could be expected.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.