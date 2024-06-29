Demons defeat reigning premiers after controversial finish | WFNL round 10

The Horsham Demons recorded an 11.13 (79) - 10.17 (77) win against Ararat in round 10 of the WFNL on Saturday, June 29, despite scoreboard controversy.
At the final siren, the scoreboard at City Oval had the Rats ahead by three.
However, following consultation by the goal umpires, the margin favoured the Demons by two.
Horsham senior coach Jordyn Burke hopes his side will use the win as a springboard for the rest of the season.
"It's the confidence. I keep telling them, and we keep working on not stopping for four quarters of footy," Burke said.
"You're going to have down periods, [but] don't let that then dictate the rest of the game.
"It's really important that we have to stick in it, because we run out games really well, which we just showed."
There was a late in for the Demons, as Corey Williams replaced Riley Williams.
After it absorbed some early pressure, Izaiyah Turner snapped the first goal four minutes in for the Rats.
Ararat captain Jacob Bates made it two straight goals.
Jasper Gunn responded immediately with Horsham's first.
The Rats led by 10 points at the first change despite Horsham dominating possession.
The Demons made the first move in the second as Williams roved a ground ball in the third minute.
Haslett and Jordon Motton traded goals as the Rats led by five points.
Motton's second came soon after as the Demons took the lead for the first time.
Mills booted the last two goals of the term as the Rats led by 13 points at the long break.
It took eight minutes for a major in the second half as Matthew Long converted a set shot.
Ararat immediately responded as Mills kicked his third.
Ben Lakin added the Demons' first of the term 23 minutes in. At the last change, the margin was 20 points.
The Demons kicked the crucial first goal through Brody Pope inside the first two minutes.
Ararat responded minutes later through Spalding.
Horsham surged late with goals to Gunn, Pope and two from Motton to get them within one straight kick.
Just before the full time siren, Ryan Kemp marked inside the forward 50.
His resulting set shot went across the face of goal for a minor score, which extended the Demons' lead despite the incorrect scoreboard.
A six-goal haul from Cody Driscoll has seen the Warriors to a 9.14 (68) - 10.4 (64) win over the Horsham Saints at Central Park.
Stawell trailed by a goal at the last change but kicked 5.5 to 4.1 in the final term.
Key defender Jackson Dark and Josh Fowkes featured in the best for the home side.
Mitch Martin added four goals for the Saints.
Martin joined veteran Sam Clyne atop the best.
Nhill has come from 10 points behind at three-quarter time to defeat Minyip Murtoa 15.12 (102) - 11.9 (75) at Davis Park.
Jake McQueen's side slammed home six majors to one in the final term to record the 27-point win.
Xavier Bone kicked five goals for the Tigers.
Bone joined Dan Batson atop the best.
Oscar Gawith kicked six goals for the Burras.
Samuel Griffiths and Tanner Smith featured in the best.
The Thunder has cemented its spot at the top of the WFNL ladder with an 18.12 (120) - 3.5 (23) win over Warrack at Anzac Park.
Southern Mallee led by four goals at the main break before it pilled on 11 majors in the second half.
Jai Kovatseff kicked two goals for the home side.
Machok Garang and William Batson featured in the best.
Brad Lowe's six goals saw him finish atop the best for Southern Mallee alongside Thomas Clarke.
