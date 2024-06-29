Kalkee cruise to victory after a slow start in wet conditions | HDFNL R11

Kalkee stepped off Natimuk's wet and muddy oval on Saturday, June 29, as winners, after defeating the Natimuk United Rams 12.14 (86) - 3.5 (23) in round 11 of the HDFNL.
As both teams struggled to find their footing on a slippery surface, scoring was slow from the outset, but as they warmed into the game, the Kee's footballers took control.
"We had a bit of challenge early on, full credit to Natimuk, they came out with plenty of intent," said Kalkee co-coach Andrew Devereaux.
"Any sort of wet weather fully, you know it's going to be a really big grind.
"We obviously like it out in the open spaces if we can, we've got a fairly young team and fairly quick team, so we knew it was going to be a bit of a grind."
Natimuk United was the first team to score, but a couple of wayward shots left the side with only behinds.
When Kalkee repelled the offensive push they were able to affect the score but only found reward in singular points.
For most of the opening quarter both sides remained goalless.
A late major, the only for the term, gave Kalkee the advantage at the first break.
At the change, the Kees were met by an impassioned coach, Steve Schultz, and upon returning the game, they responded.
"[We] really challenge them to put their best foot forward ... and they definitely responded to that," Devereaux said.
Kalkee took control of the contest in the second term.
After creating only three scoring shots in the first term, the Kees found 10 in the second, and made the most of four of them.
Devereaux said it was the midfield that stood up to give the Kees the advantage as the game rolled on.
"We were able to find a bit more separation," he said.
"We were able to get out into space a little bit more, we got a bit cleaner around the footy."
"Once we sort of got it forward, our forwards stepped up."
He also credited the performance of ruckman Doug Grinning, who Natimuk struggled to match.
And Aiden Richardson, who kicked five goals despite not normally playing forward.
Natimuk United scored two goals in the second quarter, but as Kalkee took control, the Rams were shut out for much of the second half.
At the final siren, Kalkee held the advantage by 63 points.
Patrick Mills was named as Kalkee's best player, while senior football debutant Mitchell Mills was also noted amongst the Kees best.
Elsewhere in round 11, Laharum produced the surprise of the round, defeating Rupanyup at Cameron Oval.
Down by three goals at the final break, Laharum surged late in the game.
The Panthers were kept goalless in the fourth quarter, while the Demons fought back.
Laharum finished the game ahead by only a single point, winning 6.12 (48) - 6.11 (47).
Kaniva Leeor United also ended round 11 victoriously.
Buoyed by ex-AFL player Harley Bennell, the Cougars beat Edenhope Apsley 9.4 (58) - 7.3 (45).
KLU kept the Saints goalless in the opening term and led at halftime by five points.
The Saints kicked six third quarter goals to lead by 14 at the final break, but scored no points scored in the fourth quarter, while KLU surged to the win.
The biggest win of the weekend was won by Harrow Balmoral.
The Southern Roos defeated Taylors Lake 28.26 (194) - 2.4 (16).
Harrow Balmoral's Jai Thompson topped the scoring for the round with 10 goals.
Meanwhile the Pimpinio Tigers kept the Swifts' Paul Summers to only six goals at North Park, despite facing defeat against the Baggies, 11.12 (78) - 5.13 (43).
