Demons celebrate Carberry's 250th club game with a win | WFNL round 10

Horsham celebrated captain Georgie Carberry's 250th club game in style with an 82-21 win over Ararat in round 10 of the WFNL on Saturday, June 22.
"She's [Carberry] so loyal to the club and has been over the years and that really shows in the way she plays," Demons coach Ebonie Salter said.
"The way she plays, she's so passionate, and she's really growing this year.
"Her leadership, what she brings to the group, and that commitment and drive, both physically but also on that emotional side of it, really brings something special to the group."
The Demons flew out of the blocks at City Oval.
Horsham scored the first four goals as its pressure was on from the opening whistle.
Despite the damp conditions, the home side's ball movement was slick as it opened up a 13-goal lead at the first change.
Ararat made a change early in the second term.
After she spent the first in defence, Laney McLoughlan was moved into the attacking ring.
Ararat bought its own pressure as it looked to eat into the deficit.
However, Horsham withstood the early surge from the Rats as it opened up a 27-goal lead at half time.
The Rats came out and controlled the ball early in the third.
Once again, Horsham's defence disrupted Ararat as it took a goal 43-goal lead into the final quarter.
The Demons kept its foot down on its way to a big win, with sights set on its match with the Saints in round 11.
Georgia Batson and Imogen Worthy shot 41 goals for the home side.
Batson only missed two shots.
Jesse Bligh was the pick of Ararat's shooters.
Nhill consolidated its spot in the top five with a 58-45 victory against the Burras at Davis Park.
A 15-goal second quarter gave the Tigers a seven-goal lead at half time, an advantage that was extended throughout the remainder of the match.
Ruby James stood out with 41 goals for the home side.
Clare Mackay added 24 for Minyip Murtoa.
Abby Hallam's 31-goal performance helped the Horsham Saints to a 54-45 win against Stawell at Central Park.
The Saints, without star goal shooter Jorja Clode led by three in a tight first term before it created a seven-goal lead at half time.
An advantage it was able to hold in the second half.
Ayva Mitchell shot 29 goals for the Warriors and joined Ebony Summers in the best.
Coach Jess Cannane joined Hallam in the best.
Shooting partner Taya Quick added 23 goals.
The Eagles have claimed its second win of the season with a tight 41-39 win against the Thunder at Anzac Park.
Warrack trailed by three goals at half time before it took a one-goal lead into the last change.
An advantage Jess Kelly's and Leiah McKenzie's side held onto.
Amber O'Connor added 24 goals for Warrack and was joined by Charlie Inkster in the best.
Steph Thomson shot 25 goals for the Thunder
Rylee Cocks and Caitlin Douglass were named in the best.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.