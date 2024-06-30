Kalkee hold off early fight back to claim victory against Rams | HDFNL R11

Kalkee's A grade netballers claimed victory on the road in round 11 of the HDFNL.
The Kees travelled to the Natimuk Showgrounds on Saturday, June 29, as the favoured team, and left with a 70-51 win.
Kalkee coach Paula Wiedermann said her side was using this fixture to trial some new things.
"It was a good game to do some trial and error, to try some different combinations," she said.
Kalkee took control of the contest from the first centre pass.
With an experienced mid court and an energetic attacking unit, the Kees shot out to an 8-1 lead, but the Rams rallied.
The home side played a fast game, with players often lunging to get behind the pass.
Danielle Hanson and Emily Hateley continue to lead the otherwise inexperienced Rams unit by example.
With a willingness to stay physical against a much favoured opposition, the Rams remained in the contest deep into the match.
Down by seven not long into the first quarter, the Rams fought back to a three goal-deficit at the first break.
"Our girls threw a lot of passes away," said Wiedermann.
"They weren't being patient and just working with what we normally do."
Natimuk United stayed competitive early in the second, but Kalkee soon began to stride away.
"We reverted back to what works and basically just settled it down from there," Wiedermann said.
Kalkee restricted Natimuk United's goal attack's access to the ring.
Hanson made only two shots through the term, leaving Emma Uebergang to shoot the Ram's eight goals form her 11 shots ahead of half time.
By half time, Kalkee had a lead of nine goals and continued to hold Natimuk United at a distance till the game's end.
A 13-4 fourth quarter score in favour of the Kees put an exclamation point on the strong victory.
Jenna Bywaters and Clair McDonald were named as Kalkee's best while Uebergang and Hanson earned the same for the Rams.
Also in round 11, the Rupnayup Panthers reaffirmed themselves as a serious threat in this year's HDFNL.
The side came within one goal of delivering Laharum its first loss of the season when it lost 43-42 at Cameron Oval.
Pimpinio's A grade netball team has struggled to find form in 2024 but in round 11 claimed an upset win against the Swifts.
The Baggies started slow, at both the first break and half time, Pimpinio had scored double what the hosts hat at Stawell's North Park.
The Swifts narrowed the gap in the second half, but left the fight back too late and finished four goals short.
Pimpinio won 44-40.
Taylors Lake and Harrow Balmoral were tied at both half time and three-quarter-time at Balmoral Reserve, but it was the Lakers who finished the game three goals clear of the Southern Roos, 38-35,
And, Edenhope Apsley beat Kaniva Leeor United 52-45 at Edenhope Recreation Reserve.
