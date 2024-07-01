Gurry claims wins in Horsham, Ballarat with Yanic Bale, Circle The Storm

Nhill greyhound Andrea Gurry took training honors this week for the local contingent of trainers.
Gurry trained two winners for the week, one at Horsham and one on the road at Ballarat on Sunday, June 30.
Garry George continued his successful run with his smart pup Lilydale taking out another victory at Horsham, while a number of locals ran in the minor placings.
Gurry struck first on Tuesday, June 25, at Horsham when her ever consistent chaser Yanic Bale produced a strong come from behind victory.
Yanic Bale jumped away moderately but was able to work his way to second stalking the early leader Nice One Tom.
Turning for home Yanic Bale had closed the margin to one length and simply looked the winner as his strength to the line showed, he went on to win running away by one and half lengths in the good time of 23:45sec.
Gurry then jumped on the bike for an early start Sunday morning when she headed off to Ballarat and enjoyed success with Circle The Storm.
Jumping straight to the front Circle The Storm gave nothing else a chance and won easily by four lengths in 22:57sec over the 390m trip.
George continued his golden run of winning form when his up-and-coming speedster Lilydale made it two from two, jumping well Lilydale opened a winning margin by the corner and was never challenged winning by five lengths in the very smart time of 23:20sec.
Team Hartigan (Horsham) continued their consistent run of form with placings to Talkin Bluey (2nd) and Kraken Ace (3rd), Talkin Bluey led everywhere bar the finish line going down by a head to the talented Genesis Bale.
This week sees a total of twenty-one local dogs entered to run on the Tuesday Horsham card, go well and good luck to all runners.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.