Nhill's gold medalist Lucy Stephan named in Olympic rowing squad

By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 2 2024 - 8:30am, first published July 1 2024 - 2:51pm
Nhill's Lucy Stephan is officially off to another Olympic Games with the 32-year-old selected in the Women's Eight crew to compete in Paris later this month.

General news and sports journalist

