Nhill's gold medalist Lucy Stephan named in Olympic rowing squad

Nhill's Lucy Stephan is officially off to another Olympic Games with the 32-year-old selected in the Women's Eight crew to compete in Paris later this month.
Stephan will be joined by Ballarat's Katrina Werry, a team mate from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
In all 37 athletes have been selected in the Australian team across nine boats which will compete at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Paris from July 27 to August 3.
There are 23 women and 14 men in the squad, with the team featuring seven gold medalists from Tokyo, including Stephan.
There are 26 athletes selected who competed in Tokyo.
Tokyo Olympic champions in the men's four, Alexander Purnell, Jack Hargreaves, and Spencer Turrin will now row in the eight, while women's four champions Anabelle McIntyre and Jessica Morrison will crew the pair.
Stephan moves from the four to the women's eight.
The team enters Paris on a high after finishing on top of the medal tally at Rowing World Cup III in Poland earlier this month, where Australia claimed 11 medals out of 13 events, including six gold.
Australian Olympic team Chef de Mission Anna Meares congratulated the athletes on their selection.
"Rowing is such an integral part of Australia's Olympic history and I'm thrilled to announce the 37 athletes who will proudly row at the Olympic regatta in Paris," Meares said.
"To make an Australian Olympic Rowing Team takes incredible strength, determination and skill.
"From returning Olympic champions to Olympic debutants, each of these athletes have earned their place in Paris, with years of work to put them in a position to write Australia's next chapter of Olympic rowing.
"Rowing Australia have built such an impressive high-performance environment and I want to thank and congratulate the entire team for helping prepare this world class team."
Rowing Australia Chief Executive Sarah Cook, who rowed for Australia at the 2008 and 2012 Games, said being selected for the team was the ultimate reward after years of dedication, focus and commitment.
"Our rowers train three times a day, six days a week, and commit themselves above and beyond, all with the goal of having their name on the Australian Olympic Team,' she said.
"On behalf of everyone at Rowing Australia, I offer my sincere congratulations and know they will do themselves, their family and their country proud in Paris."
WOMEN
Women's Single Scull (W1x) Tara Rigney (Sydney University Boat Club)
Women's Double Scull (W2x) Amanda Bateman (Melbourne University Boat Club), Harriet Hudson (Sydney Rowing Club)
Women's Pair (W2-) Annabelle McIntyre OAM (Fremantle Rowing Club), Jessica Morrison OAM (Mercantile Rowing Club)
Women's Quad Scull (W4x) Caitlin Cronin (University of Queensland Boat Club), Laura Gourley (UTS Haberfield Rowing Club), Rowena Meredith (Sydney University Boat Club), Ria Thompson (University of Queensland Boat Club)
Women's Four (W4-) Olympia Aldersey (UTS Haberfield Rowing Club), Lily Alton (University of Queensland Boat Club), Molly Goodman (Adelaide Rowing Club), Jean Mitchell (Melbourne University Boat Club)
Women's Eight (W8+) Paige Barr (Mercantile Rowing Club), Bronwyn Cox (University of Western Australia), Sarah Hawe (Sydney Rowing Club), Giorgia Patten (West Australian Rowing Club), Georgina Rowe (UTS Haberfield Rowing Club), Lucy Stephan OAM (Melbourne University Boat Club), Jacqueline Swick (Swan River Rowing Club), Hayley Verbunt - Coxswain (Mercantile Rowing Club), Katrina Werry (Mercantile Rowing Club)
MEN
Men's Pair (M2-) Patrick Holt (UTS Haberfield Rowing Club), Simon Keenan (Melbourne University Boat Club)
Men's Four (M4-) Fergus Hamilton (Mercantile Rowing Club), Alexander Hill OAM (Adelaide Rowing Club), Tim Masters (UTS Haberfield Rowing Club), Jack Robertson (Mercantile Rowing Club)
Men's Eight (M8+) Kendall Brodie - Coxswain (Sydney Rowing Club), Ben Canham (Melbourne University Boat Club), Angus Dawson (Adelaide Rowing Club / University of California Berkeley), Jack Hargreaves OAM (Sydney University Boat Club), Josh Hicks (Sydney Rowing Club), Joseph O'Brien (Sydney University Boat Club), Alexander Purnell OAM (Sydney University Boat Club), Spencer Turrin OAM (Sydney Rowing Club), Angus Widdicombe (Mercantile Rowing Club).
