Demons women learn finals fate after last round of the WVFFL season

The Horsham Demons Western Victoria Female Football League teams have learnt its opponents for the first week of finals after the completion of the regular season on Sunday, June 30.
Sam Rintoule's senior women defeated Tyrendarra 13.4 (82) - 1.0 (6) to finish second on the ladder.
The under-18s were defeated by Portland 9.8 (62) - 2.4 (16) but secured a fourth-place finish.
Hamilton and South Warrnambool will be Horsham's opponents in the semi-finals.
It was a tight start to the senior women's match at Yumbah Oval.
The Demons were held to only three goals in the first half before a six-goal third term Horsham a 52-point lead at the last change.
With the lead extended to 76 points at full time.
But it was not just Horsham's attack that impressed.
The Demons' defence held the Darras scoreless in three quarters.
Goal kickers: Van Ika 4, Alicia Drew 2, Madeleine Huggins 2, Crystal Summers 2, Shannon Cross, Holly Nuske, Elle Treloar.
Best: Dellie Brown, Holly Nuske, Crystal Summers, Bethany Bates, Shannon Cross, Madison Churchill.
The under-18s held a one-point lead after a goalless first term.
Portland then added four majors in the second quarter and led by three goals at the long break.
Another four-goal term in the fourth saw Portland extend the full time margin to 46 points.
Goal kickers: Scarlett Abbott 2.
Best: Amba Zolj, Maggie Fisher, Greta Arnel, Scarlett Abbott, Violet McGennisken, Tayla Hudson.
Both sides get the week off to prepare for the semi-finals at Warrnambool's Reid Oval on Sunday, July 14.
The grand finals will be played at Mortlake Recreation Reserve on Sunday, July 21.
