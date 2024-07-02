Boundary changes prompt more info sessions for council candidates

As the local council elections approach on October 26, 2024, candidates will face a transformed electoral landscape, thanks to new boundary and ward adjustments.
To assist both incumbent and prospective councillors, the Yarriambiack Shire Council, in collaboration with the Municipal Association of Victoria, is hosting a series of information sessions aimed at demystifying the changes and reinforcing the roles and responsibilities expected of councillors.
Council chief executive Tammy Smith emphasized the council's commitment to transparency, stating that these sessions are vital, especially given that the municipality was one of 39 Victorian Councils modified during the state government's comprehensive review.
"The primary changes would involve adjusting ward boundaries and reducing the number of councillors to six, with each ward having two councillor representatives," Mrs Smith said.
"The existing structure with an uneven distribution of councillors across wards (two for Hopetoun, three for Warracknabeal, and two for Dunmunkle) will be revised, come the 2024 election."
In addition to the MAV's Stand for Council information session at the Nhill Community Centre on August 14, 2024, from 6-9pm, Mrs Smith encouraged all community members considering nominating to attend several local sessions.
Interested individuals contemplating nomination for the October 2024 Council elections and seeking more information about the process are encouraged to contact Mrs Smith through the Warracknabeal Shire Office customer service team.
