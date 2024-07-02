Horsham Regional Art Gallery's winter school holiday program kicks off

Horsham Regional Art Gallery kicked of it Winter School Holiday program on Tuesday, July 2.
The gallery is offering kids aged 7-17 the chance to escape the cold and wet winter, while they are without school for two weeks, with several artistic workshops.
The program kicked off with a body mapping workshop run by Tarni Eldridge who's art making is founded in art therapy.
In body mapping, participants made an outline of themselves to fill with images, symbols and words representative of their experiences.
The program continues on Wednesday, July 3, with an 'upcycled animal sculptures' workshop being held by Emily Friedrichsen.
Ms Friedrichsen will help participants create animal sculptures using recycled materials.
And, on Thursday, July 4, Jess Wilson is running a crazy sock critters workshop.
The workshops continue into the second week of the holidays with Trashion Design, Quirky Creatures and Altered Books workshops.
All workshops run between 10am and 12pm and kids must pre-book via the Horsham Town Hall website to attend.
