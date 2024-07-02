Dimboola Ski Club donates $8000 to vital rural mental health program

The Dimboola Ski Club has significantly contributed to mental health support in the Wimmera by donating $8000 to Grampians Health's Rural Outreach program.
The donation, raised through the 'Peter Taylor Memorial Barefoot Waterski Tournament', will enhance the services of three outreach workers who travel across 28,000 square kilometres to provide in-home mental health support.
Club president Darren Bone emphasised the club's deep connection to mental health issues, especially among young members, highlighting the Rural Outreach program's critical role in the community.
"Our club has been touched by mental illness and it's one of the biggest issues we have today, especially with young people," he said.
"The younger guys bottle everything up and get their heads pickled, and sadly, we've seen what that can lead to.
"Rural Outreach has already helped our club members, and plenty of others in the community, and the need is only getting bigger."
Rural Outreach worker Mal Coutts commended the club for prioritising and de-stigmatising mental health services through open conversations.
"The ski club has dealt with some terrible things, but good things have come out of it," he said.
"It's humbling to know that our work is making a difference, and this donation will extend our reach."
Mr Coutts hopes the funding will facilitate more 'mental health first aid' workshops for community groups.
"We need to empower communities, not to be fixers, but to identify when people are struggling and to understand how mental illness works," he said.
"These workshops help with strategies and tools, to be able to ask questions if you see someone that's not ok."
Mr Bone said the tournament - started to honour his best mate - raises money for cancer, and donating to mental health support will have a lasting effect.
"Peter died of esophagus cancer and we do put money toward cancer research, but frankly mental illness is a more pressing issue for us at the moment," he said.
"(Rural) Outreach gives people an outlet to talk and that's needed by so many families right now."
To contact the free Rural Outreach service, phone 1300 OUTREACH (1300 688 732).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.