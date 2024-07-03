New citizens are welcomed at a ceremony to mark the occasion

Horsham Rural City Council Mayor Robyn Gulline warmly welcomed six new Australian citizens at the June ceremony, a testament to the community's hospitality and multi-cultural diversity.
Coming from varied backgrounds in the United Kingdom, New Zealand, India, and China, they gathered in council chambers to become Australian Citizens.
From the youngest, Trusham Bhangal at eight years old, to the older family members, the new citizens spanned a wide age range, symbolizing the generational impact of this citizenship ceremony.
The Citizenship Ceremony is the final stage of becoming an Australian citizen.
For most people, it is held at a ceremony like this, either at the council offices or at an Australia Day ceremony.
As part of their journey to become Australian Citizens, these individuals pledged to uphold Australia's democratic beliefs and respect the rights and liberties of the Australian people.
After pledging, new citizens are presented with a certificate to honour the occasion and their decision to embrace Australia and its beliefs,
HRCC presented each new citizen with an Australian Flag and a native tree or shrub to plant, symbolizing the roots they plant in making Australia their home.
