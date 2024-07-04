Australian Hotels Association is bringing Pubs, Pots and Profits to Horsham

The Australian Hotels Association Victoria is bringing its long-standing regional outreach program, Pubs, Pots and Profits to Horsham's Victoria Hotel on Tuesday, July 30.
The quarterly event invites pub owners, venue managers and staff in regional towns to gather and exchange valuable insights and strategies to enhance profitability and efficiency in the hospitality industry.
"We are thrilled to bring Pubs, Pots, and Profits to Horsham," said AHA member executive Troy Patterson.
"This event is designed to help regional pub owners and managers gain practical insights and use strategies that will help drive profitability to their businesses."
People in attendance can gain knowledge on various aspects crucial to running a successful pub, including food costing, beverage trends, sports broadcasting, member-exclusive offers, and top tips tailored specifically for pubs.
Those interested in attending Pubs, Pots and Profits are being asked to register early by emailing Mr Patterson at t.patterson@ahavic.com.au to secure your spot.
