Grampians, Geriweld celebrates 40 years of having national park status

July 1, 2024, marked the 40th anniversary since the Grampians (Geriweld) gained national park status.
Gariweld has been home to the Djab Wurrung and Jardwadjali people for 20,000 years.
The Grampians were designated a state forest in 1872 and declared a national park in 1984.
"It's just an opportunity to stop and reflect on the journey that we've had over this period and how important that the national park asset has been really a beacon for our region," Grampians Wimmera Mallee Tourism chief executive Marc Sleeman said.
"It [the national park] provides a platform for our local communities to experience our amazing natural assets but also understanding the cultural significance of the Gariweld landscape."
The landscape is home to over 80 per cent of the Aboriginal rock art in Victoria.
The national park supports over 975 native plant species, including over 75 orchid species, representing one-third of the total Victorian flora.
About 800,000 visitors visit the national park per year.
"From an economic perspective it is one of our major drivers for visitation," Mr Sleeman said.
Metro Melbourne and Adelaide are two of the major tourism markets.
However, Mr Sleeman is committed to ensuring the national park will be protected for future generations.
"We need to make sure that we protect and safeguard this remarkable treasure; it's a finite resource that we need to protect at every turn," he said.
"The State Government have invested significant public infrastructure funding into helping position the Grampians as a leading nature-based destination in Victoria and Australia.
"We need to continue to protect it for future generations if we intend to continue to grow the economy."
In November of 2021, the Grampians Peaks Trail was officially opened.
A 160-km natural and cultural hiking experience stretches from Mt Zero in the north through Halls Gap to Dunkeld in the south.
Day hikes and multi-day trips can be undertaken, as well as a 13-day journey that covers the entirety of the track.
In 2023, the GPT 100 Miler was raced for the first time.
Athletes completed the trail, which featured over 7502 metres of climbing.
"It provides the community with so many different value propositions," Mr Sleeman said.
"I know that most of the community around where I live do enjoy visiting the national park on a regular basis."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.