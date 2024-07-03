Local rivals to contest Pelican Cup in standalone matches | WFNL round 11

The Horsham Saints host Horsham in the 2024 edition of the Pelican Cup in round 11 of the WFNL on Sunday, July 7.
Something that Demons senior coach Jordyn Burke would like back.
"It always a cup that we like having back at the club; [the game] is always fairly well contested," Burke said.
"[The cup] is currently in their possession, and we'd like to get it back."
Horsham defeated the Saints on Anzac Day, but Burke expects a different contest in the second meeting.
"Confidence is a big thing from week to week; they [Saints] showed it against the Burras [in round seven], then got within four points of Stawell," Burke said.
"You can see that they're starting to work out what their best footy is and get a few soldiers back."
Burke believes the midfield battle will be a key at Coughlin Park.
"If you win the midfield battle the inside 50s are pretty deep straight away," Burke said.
"Then you've got to stop their rebound as well because they are a quick side, so our forwards have to lock the ball in once we get it inside 50."
For Saints senior coach Ben Knott, limiting the Demons' run and carry will be a focus.
"The way they move the ball and the speed [that they use it]," Knott said.
"They give and go and run in waves, so it's hard to stop.
"Footy is a momentum game; once they get that momentum, it's hard to knock it on the head."
Knott said his side has been more focused on themselves in recent weeks after being too worried about the opposition earlier in the year.
Dimboola returns home after its bye to face local rivals Nhill.
The Tigers enter the match coming off a come-from-behind win at Davis Park in round 10, as Jake McQueen's side entered the top five.
Xavier Bone kicked a season-high five goals.
Before its bye, the Roos were defeated by Minyip Murtoa in round nine.
Jack Landt's side will be looking to return to the winner's list and deny its rivals the double in the 2024 season.
The Burras are back at Minyip Recreation Reserve for the first time since round six to host the Warriors.
Minyip Murtoa led at three-quarter time before being overrun by Nhill.
Despite the loss, Gareth Hose's side only sits outside the top six on percentage.
Stawell remains in third place after a tight four-point win over the Horsham Saints.
Key forward Cody Driscoll booted six goals, as Jackson Dark featured at the top of the best.
Dark will also play his 200th WFNL match against the the Burras.
The Rats are coming off only its second loss when it hosts Warrack.
Ararat was only made aware of the scoreboard error at City Oval post-match.
Co-coach Tom Mills kicked three goals in his return to the forward line.
Jack Ganley was named atop the best in his first match since round three.
Matt Walder will coach his first match at Alexandra Oval from the opposition bench for several years.
It is a tough part of the fixture for the Eagles, who face the Thunder and Rats in consecutive weeks.
Intercept defender Machok Garang finished atop the best in the round 10 match at Anzac Park.
