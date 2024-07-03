Passion only building for the Horsham Falcons despite rough SWVFA results

Eight rounds into the 2024 South West Victoria Football Association season and the Horsham Falcons' results make for bleak reading, but technical director and coach, Noah Talbot, said just seeing the club back in competition is 'awesome'.
"I feel like we've taken steps that we almost we almost didn't need to take this year, but we did anyway," said Talbot.
"We challenged ourselves as a club, the players have challenged themselves, parents have challenged themselves, volunteers have challenged themselves, And it's really starting to prove that we made the right choice.
"The cycle of putting in and then getting back is finally starting to get back to us."
Entering the SWVFA for the first time, it didn't take long for the Falcons to find out what challenge its opposition might pose.
The senior men's side lost by 16 goals or more in its first three games, but has improved since and in the seventh round, scored the team's first goal of the season in a 4-2 loss to Portland.
A similar start was endured by the under 14 side, which has also since improved, winning its first game in round eight, 3-0 against the Warrnambool Rangers.
And, the under 12s waited until the third round to find its first victory and have since followed it up with a second victory in round six.
Asked in the club's poor results is tempering the enthusiasm felt around the club, Talbot said 'not at all'.
"I feel like everyone is more revved up and more invested," he said.
"We've got a bit of a comeback arc to fulfill, and the players are super passionate, particularly in the senior team.
"It really hasn't changed anything, and I think that's a testament to what the club has always been and that's putting your head down and giving it your best go."
In round nine the Falcons senior players have the bye but are gearing up for a road trip to Warrnambool on Sunday, July 14.
The under 14s next fixture is on Sunday, July 14, when the side hosts Hamilton and Dudley Cornell.
And the next time the under 12s hit the park is on Sunday, July 21.
