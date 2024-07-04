Saints expect physical, fast contest against Demons | WFNL round 11

Horsham Saints coach Jess Cannane expects its round 11 WFNL clash with Horsham to go "down to the wire" on Sunday, July 7.
The arch-rivals sit inside the league's top two, with the Demons' only loss came against the Saints on Anzac Day.
"Every time we play against Horsham, it's going to be physical, it's going to be fast," Cannane said.
"They've got a whole lot of depth and variety which is something that is difficult to meet and challenge, but we're pretty solid in regards to our combinations."
For Horsham coach Ebonie Salter, the focus is on playing four quarters of netball.
"We're just trying to string together four quarters of netball regardless of who we come up against," Salter said.
"We just need to really focus on ourselves and see what they bring and know that they're a very good unit."
Salter also looks forward to seeing how her new-look lineup stacks up against the competition's benchmark.
The outcome of the Roos and Tigers match will go a long way in determining the top three.
Both sides sit on 24 points, but Dimboola has a superior percentage.
Coming into the match, Nhill had a 13-goal win over Minyip Murtoa.
"Saturday's got lots of opportunities because in round two, they weren't at full strength, and neither were we," Tigers co-coach Tracey Bell said.
"I think it'll be a really interesting game, and it'll be up for grabs from either of us."
Bell has been pleased with the consistency of her side in recent weeks.
"Everyone's just playing a solid team game, which is really good to see which is what our focus has been," Bell said.
For the Roos, Ash Morrish's side had the bye in round 10; its last result was a 12-goal win over the Burras in round nine.
The Burras will be looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats when it hosts the Warriors.
It has been a tough part of the fixture for both sides having faced top-five sides in recent rounds.
However, Minyip Murtoa and Stawell remain in a three-way fight with Southern Mallee to secure fifth spot.
Only 17 per cent separate the sides who are all on 12 points.
Whilst the Warriors faced Horsham Saints in round 10.
Attackers Ayva Mitchell and Ebony Summers impressed in the nine-goal defeat to the ladder leaders.
The Eagles will be out to post back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Warrack held off the Thunder by two goals in round 10.
Shooter Amber O'Connor stood out with 24 goals and was featured atop the best.
The Rats will be looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat to Horsham in round 10.
Rain in the first half made court conditions slippery before it dried slightly in the second.
Defender Demi Bligh featured atop the best.
While goal shooter Sophie Cooper also stood out.
