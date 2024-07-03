Tigers eye top spots but 'second half blues' still an issue | HDFNL R12

The Pimpinio Tigers senior football is hoping to find a cure for its second half blues sooner rather than later as the side hopes to vie for a high placing come finals.
"We've been playing good strategies and we've been working hard on our structures, but we're just not playing the full four quarters," said Pimpinio's coach Guy Smith.
"We're matching it really well with any team we're coming up against, but we just can't get past the halfway mark."
Pimpinio started the 2024 season on a hot streak, winning its first five games, but has seem its form shaken in more recent weeks.
"With a young team, it does muck with their head a fair bit," he said.
"[The players] can match it really well, but the moment some of those betters teams get on top, they'll just want to stop.
"It's just a bit of a mental thing we've got to get over the top of."
In round 11 of the HDFNL Pimpinio was faced with one of the tougher challenges of the season, taking on Stawell's Swifts at North Park.
In cold and wet conditions, Pimpinio lost to the Swifts 11.12 (78) - 5.13 (43), but Smith remains happy with how his side played.
"They went in mentally prepared, we had some set structures that we needed to bring to the table to limit [the Swifts'] impact, and I thought our side did that really, really well," Smith said.
"The conditions probably didn't help both sides.
"I was happy with the way we played, we just didn't play well in the third quarter."
In the next two rounds the Tigers are taking on two top six teams the Tigers have already beaten in 2024.
The Tigers host Rupanyup at the Pimpinio Sporting Complex in round 12, before heading to Laharum's Cameron Oval to take on the Demons a week later.
"We've beaten them both in the first rounds, so we've got to continue that form all the way through," Smith said.
"We really want to focus on finishing the year off really well, so we've got a lot of homework on those guys, so we're going to go in with a good strategy, and we're confident that we can get over the top again."
Ahead of Laharum's clash with Pimpinio, the Demons first head to Kalkee Recreation Reserve to take on the Kees.
Last time the two sides met Laharum broke its year-long win drought and the Demons will likely be favoured in this contest.
But, as a loss in this match could prove critical to Kalkee's slim chances of climbing into the top six this season, the home side will likely play with that added motivation.
Kaniva Leeor United is currently riding high off the back of its second victory of the 2024 season.
The Cougars beat Edenhope Apsley in round 11, but will have a tougher task going back-to-back as the team hosts the Swifts at Kaniva Recreation Reserve in round 12.
KLU's victory over the Edenhope Apsley severely narrowed the Saints chances of playing finals in 2024, and the Saints round 12 opposition will likely only prolong the pain.
Edenhope Apsley heads to Quantong Recreation Reserve on Saturday, July 6 to take on the third-placed Noradjuha Quantong Bombers.
Also in round 12, Taylors Lake hosts Natimuk United at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve.
Harrow Balmoral has the bye.
