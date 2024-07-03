Rangers claim Volleyball Horsham A Grade summer season grand final

The top teams throughout the season showed their class in six of the seven Volleyball Horsham's summer season grand finals.
In the showcase A grade final, Rangers packed too many punches for Heidelberg to win in a highly entertaining finale in four sets.
The final was turned on its head when Heidelberg took the first set.
But Rangers captain Tyler Puls showed why they were the top team when he single-handedly destroyed the Heidelberg reception pattern early in the second, taking the score from 5-2 to 14-2 on the back of his trademark power jump serve.
Heidelberg tried hard to claw their way back into the game but couldn't muster enough service pressure to earn the cheap points they needed.
Whereas if it wasn't Puls, it was his sidekick Jack Hannan or Logan Young who chimed in with service runs of their own.
In response to the result, Heidelberg captain Tyler Snowden said it was a most enjoyable season, one that improved as the season progressed.
"I could sense that as the finals drew closer, teams were playing much better, and the games became so much more competitive," Snowden said.
Puls praised the younger members of the competition for helping develop the competition's competitive nature.
"Us older players should get around these youngsters and help to continue to develop them so as to keep improving our competition and making it as strong as we can," Puls said.
Rangers defeated Heidelberg 3 - 1: 22-25, 25-8, 25-18, 25-17.
Robinson Medalist - Tyler Puls.
Runners up - Tyler Snowden.
Abud Medalist - Dimitrios Vettos.
McIntyre Medalist - Cleo Baker.
In A Reserve Calm Yo Tips proved too strong for Rangers winning in straight sets in an overall team performance.
Calm Yo Tips defeated Rangers 3 - 0: 25-17, 25-21, 25-23.
Alexander Medalist - Noah Werry.
Runners up - Zane Joseph.
Abud Medalist - Oscar Jackman.
McIntyre Medalist - Paige Hemley.
In B grade, the young stars of the future HTLC Tigers survived a first-set scare to defeat Phantoms Blue in four sets.
HTLC Tigers defeated Phantoms Blue 3 - 1: 19-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21.
Radford Medalist - Sebastian LeRoux.
Runners up - James Johns.
Abud Medal - Luke McCallum.
McIntyre Medalist - Kylie Angue.
In C Grade, KFC Black was too good for Von Steiger Filos, who also won in straight sets to complete the near-perfect season.
KFC Black defeated Von Steiger Filos 3 - 0: 25-9, 25-11, 25-23.
O'Connor Medalist - Tim Phelan.
Runners up - Kylie Angue.
Abud Medalist - Jhon Michael Donaire.
McIntyre Medalist - Breanna Russell.
In the Women's competition, Phantoms experienced duo of Laelah Robertson and Cleo Baker led their team to a four-set win over a determined Lakers outfit.
Phantoms defeated Lakers 3 - 1: 20-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-22.
MVP - Kayla Kelm.
Runners up - Kymberley Murray.
McIntyre Medalist - Ilze Van Zyl.
In the Junior A grand final, the HTLC Tigers were too strong for the never-say-die Cookies team, winning in four sets.
HTLC Tigers defeated Cookies 3 - 1: 25-19, 25-19, 25-27, 25-14.
Ladlow Medalist - Kayne Sartori-Billman.
Runners up - Jack Kelly.
Abud Medalist - Luke Brilliant.
McIntyre Medalist - Molly Gawith.
Von Steiger Kids proved too skilful for Phantoms in the Junior B grand final, winning in straight sets.
Von Steiger Kids defeated Phantoms 3 - 0: 28-26, 25-16, 25-20.
Ladlow Medalist - Drew Armstrong.
Runners up - Emily Johns.
Abud Medalist - Jack Armstrong.
McIntyre Medalist - Cassara Rowan.
Registrations are now being taken for the winter season commencing on Wednesday, July 31 and Monday, August 5.
Visit the Volleyball Horsham website for the registration link, with entries closing on July 26 for all grades.
