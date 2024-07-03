Linen service to stay: health budget cuts ignites concerns in community

The recent announcement by the Victorian government that funding cuts would be made to the health system across the state sparked public concerns about the impact this may have on local services.
Following the government's announcement, the Victorian Healthcare Association issued a statement on the effect it would have on metropolitan, regional, and small rural health services and said they would be left with no choice but to consider budget cuts.
These reports heightened community concerns closer to home as rumours circulated that the linen services operating from the Wimmera Base Hospital were at risk of closure.
Grampians Health quickly quashed these rumours, but it did little to calm them, as reports emerged that linen from the Horsham facility had been delivered to Eureka Linen in recent days.
A Grampians Health spokesperson told WMT on June 7, "Grampians Health has no plans to close its linen service in Horsham or outsource it. and confirmed again on June 28 that there had been no change to their statement on the linen services."
"The linen truck travelled to Ballarat this week as a one-off as a part was required to be replaced in Horsham. The part has now been replaced, " they said.
"The company maintains and services equipment to ensure the continued delivery of the best possible care.
"Grampians Health last month invested significantly in the refurbishment of the boiler to maintain the running of our linen service in Horsham,
Given the statewide cuts to health services, VHA CEO Leigh Clarke said the cumulative effects of a series of cost containment measures would affect the delivery of care and services in the community.
"She also warned that some difficult decisions lay ahead for many metropolitan, regional, and small rural health services.
"....when considering all cost containment measures, the VHA was concerned that the sustainability of the [public] sector was at significant risk," she said.
Grampians Health spokesperson said they could not comment on individual staff situations or on whether staffing levels would be affected by the statewide funding cuts. "We are committed to workforce development and constantly endeavour to strengthen our workforce capacity to meet the healthcare needs of the communities we serve.
"However, certain projects are undertaken for a finite period, and we make every effort to ensure that employees undertaking fixed-term contracts within these projects transition to existing roles, where possible."
