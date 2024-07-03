The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Linen service to stay: health budget cuts ignites concerns in community

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated July 4 2024 - 12:08pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The recent announcement by the Victorian government that funding cuts would be made to the health system across the state sparked public concerns about the impact this may have on local services.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.