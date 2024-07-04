Police seek witnesses after car damaged near Horsham Cemetery

Police are appealing for public assistance after a vehicle was damaged near Horsham Cemetery at the end of June.
It is believed the vehicle parked at the cemetery was damaged during a series of burnouts by another vehicle, and police are keen to speak to anyone who may have information.
Police said, "It is understood a grey Holden VE SS Commodore Station Wagon did burnouts on Wawunna Road whilst a service was taking place at about 2.55pm on Monday, June 24.
"The car then continued along Davis Drive, where it left the road, causing large rocks to be flicked up at parked vehicles.
"Police were told a woman was sitting inside one of the cars when the rocks smashed the back window.
"She was not physically injured during the incident.
"They confronted the driver of the Commodore, who refused to provide their details and fled the scene.
"The Holden VE SS Commodore was not displaying registration plates," police said.
Investigators have released images of a man they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries and a photo of the vehicle.
The man is described as being of medium build with short brown hair and a short beard.
He was wearing black pants, a black jacket, and sunglasses.
Anyone who witnessed the incidents, has dashcam footage, CCTV or any other information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
