The Wimmera Mail-Times
sport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Sport/Horsham District League
Football Netball Preview

Pimpinio riding high on positivity ahead of clash with Rupanyup | HDFNL R12

John Hall
By John Hall
July 4 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Pimpinio Tigers A grade netball side has had a difficult season in 2024 but after a surprise win against the Swifts in round 11, the side finds momentum at its backs that it would be keen to ride into the its next game against Rupanyup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.