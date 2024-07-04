Pimpinio riding high on positivity ahead of clash with Rupanyup | HDFNL R12

The Pimpinio Tigers A grade netball side has had a difficult season in 2024 but after a surprise win against the Swifts in round 11, the side finds momentum at its backs that it would be keen to ride into the its next game against Rupanyup.
"It was a really good win, we played a really good team game," said Tigers A grade coach Jayde Ellis.
"We knew Swifts was going to be a tough opposition, so it was really nice to get the four points against those guys."
The victory against the Swifts was only the Tigers' second win of the season after the group barely missed finals in 2023.
But, Ellis said the way her side has stuck together despite the results played a part in the Tigers' recent win.
"We just come together every Tuesday and Thursday, to try and keep the vibes really positive," Ellis said.
"We have been sticking together as a team, and trying to keep the energy high, even despite not getting that many wins on the board, and I think that really helped get that win on the weekend.
"Hopefully we get a few more for the second half of the season."
One big change the Pimpinio Tigers have had to deal with in the 2024 season has been the departure of Tahlia Thompson.
To fill the attacking gap, Ellis has looked under 17s player Ada Binney.
"She stepped up into eighth grade this year, and she's playing that goal attack role really well," said Ellis.
"It's just about getting her even more experienced through senior netball this year.
"She's doing a really good job for her age."
Ellis also praised what she's seen Holly Ross and Steph Runciman do as the Tigers defensive duo.
The pair are both new to the club for 2024.
Coming up in round 12, the Tigers host the second-placed Rupanyup Panthers at Pimpinio Recreation Reserve.
"We expect it to be a bit of a tough game," Ellis said.
"We've obviously played them already this year, so we've got a bit of an idea of how they play."
Ellis said finding a way to offset the Panthers' height advantage may be key to destabilising the strong outfit.
Elsewhere in round 12, the ladder-leading Laharum hits the road to Kalkee Recreation Reserve to take on the Kees.
Both sides are powerhouses in the league although Laharum's netballers will be keen to reaffirm themselves as the league's top team after one goal separated them from Rupanyup in round 11.
Noradjuha Quantong hosts Edenhope Apsley at Quantong Recreation Reserve.
The Swifts will hope to get their win back when taking on the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars, but they'll have to do it as far from home as their games get, Kaniva.
And, Taylors Lake hosts Natimuk United at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve.
Harrow Balmoral have the bye.
