Auskick and Superkick clinic puts footy in kids hands this school holidays

On Wednesday, July 3, kids from Horsham and the surrounding regions were given the chance to spend a day of their school holidays with a football in hand at City Oval.
Auskickers, aged 4-8, and Superkickers, aged 8-12 enjoyed a day of friendly competition, skill refinement, and footy fun while on their winter school break.
The Clinic ran from 9am to 3pm and participants got to refine their footy skills including kicking for goal and striking the perfect handball as well as working on their footwork and sprinting speed.
Their have been activities aplenty around Horsham to keep kids occupied on their school holidays.
Horsham Regional Art Gallery is running several workshops to teach kids way to express their inner-artists.
Horsham Youth is also holding different events on both weeks of the break at the Station on Pynsent Street.
Week one saw kids playing Dungeons and Dragons, participating in an art workshop, learning circus tricks and skills, and having funs with free activities.
And, in week two, there will be more art workshops and free activities as well as a field trip to the Grampians and a 90's Disney movie night.
Information and registration links can be found through the Horsham Youth Facebook page.
