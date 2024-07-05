Demon Treloar 'shocked' to take home WVFFL leading goal kicker crown

The 2024 Western Victoria Female Football League regular season has been strong for Horsham Demons forward Elle Treloar.
The 20-year-old topped the league's senior goalkicking and is preparing for the upcoming finals series.
"I can't believe that I ended up on top [of the goal kicking]," Treloar said.
It definitely shocked me, and I didn't expect it to happen."
Treloar booted 26 goals for the season, which included a season-high of seven against Cavendish in round six.
She credited her father, Brad, for helping take her game to the next level this season.
"He's very motivational and always trying to get me to training early and be on time," Treloar said.
"He always just pushed me and has been setting goals for me to reach.
"Putting the effort in and spending time after training to focus on kicking the goals. That's what I did so because of my love for footy."
Treloar was not the only Demons player to significantly impact the scoreboard in the regular season.
Fellow forward Shannon Cross added 19 goals to finish second.
Treloar believes the connection between the two just occurred organically.
"I wouldn't say we've worked on it [the connection], it's just come naturally," Treloar said.
"We've always clicked, and I just work really well with her. Sometimes, we can't decide who wants to kick it through the goals."
With the semi-final against Hamilton on Sunday, July 14, now in her sights, Treloar is focused on improving her set shot goal kicking.
"I feel like I need to take my time a bit more; the key for me is it's just like lane kicking," she said.
"I just need to calm myself down a bit more coming into finals because I know I can do it.
"My main focus would be to push away the pressure and focus more on what I know I can do, my skills and what I've trained for."
