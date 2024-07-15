Charging station roll out continuing in Ararat

Accessibility to public charging stations for electric cars is growing nationwide every day, and it's welcome news for those dependent on EV power.
NRMA Electric charging network crews have installed a charging station on Taylors Street, Ararat.
Accessibility to charging stations is key to rural and regional motorists' confidence in moving to electric vehicles.
Government incentives have encouraged the growth of an industry that cuts fossil fuel use and reduces emissions, making the rollout more affordable.
Since November 2023, drivers must have the My NRMA app to charge at their stations.
Many consider electric cars a recent development in travel, mainly due to the push to reduce fossil fuel consumption and emissions, but they date back to the 18th Century.
They could have been more sleek and economical, but they were around for a long time in Europe, before their evolution in Australia.
Electric cars were common and widely used in the early 20th century on city and suburban streets but less in regional and rural areas.
The growth of electric cars in the 21st Century has been primarily influenced by technological advances and environmental concerns, which have made the production of vehicles more compatible with everyday users' needs, including Australia's vast outback.
The roll-out of accessible charging stations now includes public use stations, private at-home use, and places of accommodation, which are quickly getting on board to offer charging while you stay, similar to charging your phone.
