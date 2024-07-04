Demons duo confirmed starters for Hampden interleague match on July 6

The Horsham Demons will have two representatives in the Hampden interleague team to play Ballarat on Saturday, July 6.
Greta Arnel and Poppy Peters have been named in defence for the match at Warrnambool's Reid Oval.
This comes after both players were named in the 34-player training squad in late June alongside Adelle Weidemann.
"For us as a club, it shows that our program and development of players has been successful, and our efforts since the competition started to continue to provide opportunities for the players who consistently put in the hard work," Horsham Demons' director of women's football Terry Arnel said at the time of the announcement.
It is a busy period for Horsham's women's footballers.
The under-18s and senior women qualified for finals after the Western Victoria Female Football League regular season.
Terry Arnel's juniors face South Warrnambool, whilst Sam Rintoule's seniors play Hamilton at Reid Oval on Sunday, July 14.
The Grand finals are at Mortlake Recreation Reserve on Sunday, July 21.
